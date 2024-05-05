Sunday PM Forecast: Summer-like feel continues; big changes by next weekend

The summer-like feel continues into next week as highs soar into the 90s for several days. As week comes to an end, all eyes are on our next front which will affect Mother's Day weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although a spot or two may come across a stray shower early Sunday evening, they will come to an end shortly after dark. This leaves the region largely dry with some lingering clouds on Sunday night. Low cloud development is possible closer to dawn, but widespread fog concerns are not expected. It will be humid with a low temperature near 70°.

Monday will have a summer-like feel. Look for a mixture of clouds and sun with highs in the upper-80s to near 90°. The mugginess doesn’t go away either. During the afternoon, the combination of warmth and humidity could pop a spotty shower or storm. Nevertheless, most will get through the day dry.

Up Next: Temperatures trend even warmer through Thursday. Highs in the low to mid-90s along with lows in the mid-70s will become commonplace in the capital area. A pop-up afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on most days, but these will be few and far between. By late week, the Storm Station is anticipating some changes. The latest data point toward a cold front passage on Thursday night. Not only would this deliver a push of showers and storms, but also a new air mass. Next weekend looks to be noticeably cooler with low humidity. Be sure to reap the benefits of this cold front – there is no guarantee of another one before summer.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

