Sunday PM Forecast: Summer heat locking in, afternoon storms the only escape

Summer heat and humidity won't be going away anytime soon. However, daily doses of thunderstorms will offer opportunities to cool off by the end of each afternoon this week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will become mostly clear during the evening as any lingering showers and storms dissipate. The rest of the night will be muggy with a morning low in the mid 70s. Monday will be another partly sunny day. A Gulf disturbance will remain close by. That, plus a slight improvement in moisture levels, will result in another round of scattered thunderstorms as temperatures rise. Storms will send rain-cooled air rushing out, knocking down temperatures after many spots hit the low 90s.

Up Next: Looking ahead, the summer pattern won’t budge. Expect more daytime heat, pop-up storms, and steamy nights. Isolated storms will be a good baseline each afternoon, but some days might end up rainier than others. An approaching disturbance by midweek could enhance rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday. The timing and coverage of the associated storm activity will be gamed out with more precision in the days ahead.

The Tropics: After making landfall in South Carolina early Sunday morning as a tropical storm, Chantal has since weakened to a Tropical Depression. The weakening process will continue as the storm moves through North Carolina and into Virginia on Sunday night. Chantal will soon be post-tropical.

For the rest of the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean, no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

