Sunday PM Forecast: Showers and storms moving in; monitoring for commute impacts

A cold front will drive showers and thunderstorms into the Capital Area, possibly resulting in a messy Monday morning commute.

Tonight & Tomorrow: An approaching cold front will boost rain chances on Sunday night. Rain will be spotty during the evening and could be followed by a brief lull closer to midnight. However, rain coverage will ramp up in the hours leading up to daybreak. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely in the 3-9 a.m. window. Not to say that it will rain entirely during that timeframe, but that’s when most have the highest chance of coming across rain. This could make for a messy morning commute, so remain extra vigilant on the roads and consider leaving a few minutes early. Out of the many storms, one or two could become strong. Those that do flare up would be capable of gusty winds and hail up to quarter size. A brief spin-up can’t be ruled out, but it’s not a chief concern. The Storm Station does not expect a major severe weather episode as the “best” ingredients will be found to the north. Overnight lows will be mild, bottoming out in the mid-60s.

As the front settles into the Capital Area during the day, an isolated storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon wherever the boundary sets up. However, these storms should be fewer and farther between. The sun might even poke out; that would push highs into the upper-70s.

Up Next: The rest of the week will be largely quiet. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with a high soaring into the mid-80s. Patchy fog might be an issue in some spots on both mornings, but the afternoons will be sun-filled. Clouds will increase by the end of the week, signaling the approach of another rainmaker. Rain looks to be a possibility on both Saturday and Sunday. Those with outdoor plans over the weekend will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

