Friday PM Forecast: spotty showers to start weekend, slight and brief cooldown to follow

A weak cold front will move through early in the weekend. Initially, some spotty showers will be possible, followed by a slight and brief dip in temperatures.

Saturday: mild, passing showers early

Sunday: crisp and clear

Early Next Week: warming, mainly clear

Through the Weekend: A cold front will move into the region tonight. Expect overcast skies with spotty, brief, and light showers—most of the time will be dry. The winds will ease somewhat, remaining out of the southwest at 5-10mph and keeping lows mild in the mid-60s. That front will push through on Saturday morning. Ahead of it, some lingering showers will be possible through late morning. Keep an umbrella handy early if you have outdoor plans, but it won’t be needed most of the time. By the afternoon, showers will exit, and skies will partially clear. Temperatures will be slow to fall behind the front, and highs will still make it into the mid 70s. However, mugginess will start to drop as the day progresses, and it will feel much fresher by sunset. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. With highs in the mid-60s and bright sunshine, it will be a nice day to soak in some seasonable, crisp January weather.

Up Next: If you aren't a fan of the seasonably cool air, you’re going to love next week. After a cool start on Monday morning with a low in the low 40s, a ridge of high pressure will settle over the Southeast. This feature will result in warmth for the Red Stick. We will see a string of sunny days with temperatures climbing from the low 70s on Monday all the way back into the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. The next frontal system will approach late next week, thus bringing the next chance for rain.

Josh

