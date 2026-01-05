Monday AM forecast: Clouds should break, giving way to warmer temperatures

Dry and mild weather starts the workweek as warmer air returns. Clouds should give way to more sun, and low rain chances stick around for several days, with temperatures climbing through midweek. Maybe close to record highs!

Today and tonight: Monday starts cloudy and quiet across Baton Rouge and the Capital Region as high pressure remains in control. Skies should become partly cloudy, and if sunshine returns, temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by afternoon. Southerly winds gradually return during the day, allowing humidity to slowly increase. Monday night stays dry and mild with lows dipping into the low 50s.





Up Next: The warming trend continues through midweek. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with some spots pushing near 80 by Wednesday afternoon. No rain is expected through at least Wednesday, making for a stretch of pleasant and dry weather. As southerly flow strengthens, overnight lows will trend warmer, and humidity will slowly build back in. This could bring some low clouds or even some patchy fog.

What to look out for: Late in the week, attention turns to a developing storm system that could bring rain chances back by Thursday or Friday. While confidence in timing and impacts remains low, stronger storms may be possible depending on how the system evolves. We’ll also be watching for patchy fog potential late nights as moisture increases.

– Dave

