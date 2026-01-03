Saturday AM forecast: Mild with clearing skies, staying breezy

A spotty shower is possible through midday as a cold front moves through, followed by clearing skies and gusty winds. Cooler, drier air settles in tonight and Sunday, with a long stretch of dry and much warmer weather ahead next week.

Today and tonight: Cloudy and breezy conditions continue this morning as a cold front approaches South Louisiana. A few isolated showers remain possible through late morning or around midday. Rain coverage will be limited, with many areas seeing little or no measurable rainfall.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Temperatures today remain a bit tricky. If clouds thin sooner than expected, parts of the southeast half of the area could briefly surge into the upper 70s and possibly near 80 before cooler air arrives. Behind the front, winds turn northwest and drier air moves in. Skies clear tonight with lows dropping into the 40s.

Up Next: Sunday will be noticeably cooler and much quieter. Sunshine returns with dry air firmly in place, and afternoon highs will hit the mid-60s for many locations.

Dry weather continues well into next week. Monday starts the warmup with highs near 70, followed by mid to upper 70s from Tuesday through at least Thursday. A few spots could reach 80 degrees during the middle of the week. Rain chances remain very low from Sunday through at least Thursday.

What to look out for: Gusty winds are the main concern today, especially over lakes and coastal waters where conditions will remain hazardous for small craft. On land, winds may still impact driving for high-profile vehicles and blow around unsecured outdoor items.

Temperatures will depend heavily on cloud cover and the exact timing of the cold front, leading to sharp differences across the region today. Cooler mornings return Sunday and Monday before a significant warmup takes over for much of the upcoming week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.