Sunday PM Forecast: Rising temps and humidity leading to two weather impacts this week

The upcoming week will be on the warmer side of average, with rising temperatures and humidity resulting in occasional morning fog and the eventual return of rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds proved stubborn to break on Sunday, and in so doing, they will likely linger through the night. This will allow for a much milder night, with lows running about 10° above average in the low 50s. A few areas of patchy fog also aren’t out of the question for the morning drive. Expect a mixture of clouds and sun on Monday. Cloud cover will be more focused on the morning, with a few cloud breaks possible by afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 60s, though a few spots could sneak into the low 70s if afternoon sunshine can prevail. On the flip side, stubborn clouds would keep highs on the cooler side.

Up Next: The pattern will swing in the warmer and muggier direction for the rest of the week. A warming southerly wind will push highs into the upper 70s to near 80° from Tuesday through Thursday, challenging a few records. Meanwhile, overnight lows will hold in the low to mid-60s midweek onward. Rising humidity may also lead to patchy and occasionally widespread morning fog.

Eventually, the increasing warmth and humidity will trigger showers, starting Thursday as isolated showers move in from the Gulf. By Friday or Friday night, a more substantial round of showers and storms will fire ahead of a cold front. The exact timing remains unclear, but most areas are likely to see rain with this system. A few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either, though the greatest severe weather risk appears to be focused farther northwest, according to the latest data. The Storm Station will monitor the situation closely and pass along updates as needed. Rain should taper quickly into Saturday, leaving behind a few clouds and gradually cooler air for the weekend.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

