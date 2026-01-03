Saturday PM Forecast: Drier and cooler air to end weekend, another warmup next week

After the passage of a cold front earlier today, drier and cooler air will filter in overnight. The nicer feel will be short lived, as another warming trend will take place next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The air will steadily dry and cooldown overnight. Lows will bottom out near 46 degrees under partly cloudy skies. That means you will need the jackets again if headed out early! During the day, highs will top out in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable. Overall, this will be a perfect day for any outdoor plans and activities!

Up Next: One more chilly night in the 40s is expected before a big warmup. Highs will reach the lower 70s during the day, and we will steadily raise temperatures through the end of the week. By midweek, expect highs in the upper 70s, with lows in the upper 50s. It's not impossible for some records to be tied or broken! Another front will approach to end the week, driving up rain chances. Isolated activity will begin Thursday, with rain chances getting higher on Friday. A front passage is then possible to start the weekend.

Balin

