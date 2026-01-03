56°
Southern women's basketball dominates in win over Texas Southern
BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball is making their case as the reigning SWAC Champions. On Saturday, the Jags picked up their second conference win by beating Texas Southern 64-45.
The Jags were led in scoring by Zaria Hurston who had 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
As a team, Southern shot 37% from the floor, 24% from the three-point line and out-rebounded the Tigers 41-38.
Defensively, Southern forced 26 turnovers and scored 20 points off of turnovers.
The Jags improve to 6-7 on the season and 2-0 in SWAC play. They will travel to face Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.
