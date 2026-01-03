55°
Latest Weather Blog
Jacobs leads Southern men's basketball to win in SWAC opener
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team picked up a win in its SWAC opener Saturday.
The Jaguars used a career day from Michael Jacobs to hold off Texas Southern, 84-73. Jacobs, a senior, had 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the home victory.
Southern led 42-29 at the half, and controlled the game for most of the second half. Malek Abdelgowad was pretty efficient as well for the Jaguars, scoring 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds.
Trending News
Southern is now 5-9 overall and 1-0 in the SWAC. They host Prairie View A&M on Monday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Gymnastics previews 2026 squad
-
Texas mascot Bevo stops at Zippy's in Baton Rouge on 1,000-mile trek...
-
REPORT: Several Ole Miss coaches set to join Kiffin at LSU could...
-
Louisiana furniture store sees limited tariff impact
-
Cassidy: Improvements to infrastructure take time, but will be here soon