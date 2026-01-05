Hammond man dead in Ascension Parish crash along La. 30

GEISMAR — One person died in a single vehicle crash along La. 30 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

LSP said 25-year-old Hammond man Jalen Davis died in the crash, which happened Sunday around 7:20 a.m. The crash also left La. 3115 closed.

A tractor-trailer was traveling west on La. 30, near Gateway Drive, at the same time Davis was driving his vehicle. LSP says Davis crossed the centerline, hitting the other driver.

They added that Davis wasn't wearing his seatbelt, and he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.