Vanderbilt women's basketball hands LSU second straight loss
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The LSU women's basketball team is 0-2 in SEC play.
Unbeaten Vanderbilt stayed undefeated Sunday with a comeback win over the Tigers in Nashville. Mikayla Blakes willed the Commodores to a victory, going for 32 points overall and 15 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-61 win.
61 points is the lowest point total for LSU this season. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Jada Richard led LSU with 13 points each.
The Tigers are 14-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. LSU is back on the road Thursday at Georgia.
