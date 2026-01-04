Vanderbilt women's basketball hands LSU second straight loss

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The LSU women's basketball team is 0-2 in SEC play.

Unbeaten Vanderbilt stayed undefeated Sunday with a comeback win over the Tigers in Nashville. Mikayla Blakes willed the Commodores to a victory, going for 32 points overall and 15 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-61 win.

61 points is the lowest point total for LSU this season. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Jada Richard led LSU with 13 points each.

The Tigers are 14-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. LSU is back on the road Thursday at Georgia.