Some Blue Wave pools recalled due to child drowning risk

BATON ROUGE - Several Blue Wave above-ground pools are being recalled due to a drowning hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The hazard is caused by a compression strap surrounding the outside of the pool that may potentially be used as a foothold. This foothold would allow children access to the pool, creating a drowning risk.

More than 13,000 pools have been sold through Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart.

The company asks buyers to order a free repair kit through this link.