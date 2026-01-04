56°
Some Blue Wave pools recalled due to child drowning risk

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Several Blue Wave above-ground pools are being recalled due to a drowning hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

The hazard is caused by a compression strap surrounding the outside of the pool that may potentially be used as a foothold. This foothold would allow children access to the pool, creating a drowning risk.

More than 13,000 pools have been sold through Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart. 

The company asks buyers to order a free repair kit through this link. 

