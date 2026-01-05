One person in custody as police, Secret Service investigate broken windows at JD Vance's Ohio home

CINCINNATI — One person is in custody, and an investigation is underway after Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati, Ohio, home was damaged, CNN reported Monday.

The Vance family was not in the state during the incident, which happened shortly after midnight, the U.S. Secret Service said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said the unidentified man was detained “for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with” Vance.

“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” the spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said.

Law enforcement officials said that they are investigating whether an individual was targeting the vice president or his family, noting that they do not believe that the person entered the home.