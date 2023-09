Sunday PM Forecast: Scattered rain coverage tomorrow, drier conditions by middle of week

Scattered rain coverage will be possible tomorrow as the atmosphere moistens and becomes more unstable. Drier conditions with lower humidity will then take place starting on Tuesday, and last through the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we will get down into the upper 70's under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, the atmosphere looks to moisten up even more than it already has been, and become more unstable. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to pop in the afternoon and evening. These will be scattered in nature and it will not be an all day washout. Humidity is going to be very high and feels like temperatures could get near 106 degrees.

Up Next: Some spotty showers will be possible Tuesday but coverage will be very limited as drier air will start to mix in. This will really set in on Wednesday, and it is unlikely that any will see rain. The rest of the week will have a similar pattern with maybe some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs could start to get close to 100 degrees again, but humidity with be thankfully low.

The Tropics:

1. A tropical wave has recently emerged off of Africa. The system has a high chance of development as it move westward across the Atlantic. We do not need to worry about it because it is way too far away to know exactly what its going to do.

2. Tropical Storm Gert is a 60 mph tropical storm. It is no threat to land and is expected to diminish soon.

3. Tropical Storm Katia has winds of 40 mph. It is expected to weaken very soon and be no threat to land.

--Balin

