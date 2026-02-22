52°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish under burn ban
AMITE - Starting Sunday, residents in Tangipahoa Parish are under a burn ban.
Parish President Robby Miller issued the ban Sunday afternoon. He said the extremely dry conditions led to the decision.
“After talking with the fire chiefs and upon review of the local forecast, we agree that a burn ban is appropriate at this time,” Miller said.
Trending News
Residents are banned from doing any residential or commercial burning. Barbeques, fire pits and grills are allowed but should be used with caution, Miller said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Driver captures footage of trees along I-12 engulfed in flames, smoke...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department identifies 1-year-old who was killed after being run...
-
I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River reopens following closure due to vehicle...
-
President Trump wants to impose 15% tariff, up from 10% he announced...
-
Franklin under a boil water advisory after the failure of a raw...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game