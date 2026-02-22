Baton Rouge Police Department identifies 1-year-old who was killed after being run over at gas station

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department announced that its traffic homicide unit is investigating the death of a 1-year-old who fell out of a pickup truck before being run over by the vehicle at a gas station near the old Cortana Mall on Friday.

According to the department, the incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. when a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was making a turn in the parking lot. Officers said that while making the turn, the rear passenger door opened, allowing 1-year-old Nicholas Aguilar to fall from the vehicle.

After falling onto the concrete, Aguilar was run over by the truck's rear passenger-side tire. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers said that Aguilar was not properly restrained due to there being no car seats in the car. There were two adults in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

When asked whether the adults present in the vehicle at the time of the incident were being charged, BRPD responded by saying the incident was being investigated as a traffic crash.