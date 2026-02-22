Latest Weather Blog
I-12 shut down in both directions between Highway 59 and Highway 434 due to active forest fires
LACOMBE — A large fire is currently ongoing near I-12 near the Lacombe exit, according to the National Weather Service.
St. Tammany Parish fire crews are working several forest fires in the area, with heavy smoke crossing I-12. Due to the fires, I-12 is shut down in both directions between Highway 59 and Highway 434.
Louisiana State Police said that all eastbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 59 while westbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 434.
A dense smoke advisory was also issued, and officials ask that travelers use extreme caution in the area.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today and again on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find the latest Storm Station update HERE.
Officials ask that residents refrain from burning due to the weather conditions.
