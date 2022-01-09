66°
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain tapers off tonight, turning much cooler Monday

3 hours 37 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, January 09 2022 Jan 9, 2022 January 09, 2022 6:20 PM January 09, 2022 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, eventually ending by 9-10pm as a cold front moves through.

Behind the front, we will see another drop in temperatures. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s overnight.

A breezy north wind will make it feel like the 30s out the door Monday morning.



Looking Ahead

Monday - Wednesday will be on the chilly side with afternoon highs in the 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. At this time, a freeze is not in the forecast, but a few locations especially north of Baton Rouge may flirt with a light freeze Monday night. Temperatures will start to rebound by Friday, ahead of yet another cold front that will move through on Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton


Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

