Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Increasing Clouds Overnight - The Warmth Continues
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as moisture funnels in from the south.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: A clear end to a warm, beautiful Sunday, but all good things eventually come to an end. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as the winds turn from the south and transport abundant moisture over the region. Look for mostly cloudy conditions overnight with a few possible showers before daybreak.
Up Next: Monday morning begins with cloudy skies and possibly a few sporadic showers as moisture increases throughout the morning hours. Another quick warm up will see temperatures hit 80 degrees by afternoon as the threat for slight showers continues through the day. The week will continue to be warm with a small chance for showers each and every day through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
Trending News
Early Heads up:
Checking out the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook. Cooler temperatures will be setting in across the area as our next cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will likely be below average by mid-March.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
91-year-old New Roads woman loses family home in fire; community lending a...
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs