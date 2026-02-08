Sunday PM Forecast: Fog returns this week, storms next weekend

Warm temperatures and near-daily chances for morning fog dominate the forecast this week. Showers and storms will eventually return as well, though the timing looks less than ideal.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although the night may begin mostly clear with only a few passing clouds, a boost in moisture will allow areas of dense fog to develop overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for most of the area from Midnight through 9 a.m. Monday. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility down to one-quarter mile or less during the Monday morning commute. When driving in fog, use low-beam headlights, leave more following distance, and allow extra drive time. Wake-up temperatures will be incredibly mild, in the low 50s.

Clouds and fog will gradually lift through the morning, allowing for partial afternoon clearing. How quickly it all clears will matter for the high temperature. Lingering fog could keep highs a degree or two cooler, whereas faster clearing would allow slightly warmer highs. In general, look for a high in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Expect a familiar pattern through the rest of the week. Mornings will be mild with lows in the 50s and areas of fog, whereas afternoons bring a mixture of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s. Any added sunshine will nudge temperatures even higher, even to near 80° on occasion. A minor disturbance could bring a few showers on Wednesday, but an even bigger storm system will arrive over the weekend.

Weekend Storms: The latest data indicate a widespread round of showers and thunderstorms moving through on Saturday. It’s one to watch, especially with Valentine’s Day, LSU Baseball, and Mardi Gras parades on the calendar. While exact timing is still uncertain, rain and lightning appear likely at some point during the day or night. Stay connected with the Storm Station this week as the forecast gets ironed out.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.