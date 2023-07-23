Sunday PM Forecast: Comfortable Overnight Conditions - Low Rain Chances Monday

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be a mostly clear and calm night with temperatures in the middle to lower 70s as the dew point temperatures will be in the low 70s and upper 60s thanks to the drier air from the frontal boundary passage. The pattern will once again begin to change beginning Monday as the trough of low pressure that brought some measure of relief will move off to the east and be replaced by another ridge of high pressure creating yet another heat bubble and will be responsible for temperatures once again soaring into the upper 90s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don continues to move west-northwest at 10mph with maximum sustained winds of 40mph. The storm will eventually weaken over the cooler, north Atlantic Ocean waters.