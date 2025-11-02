Sunday PM Forecast: Chance of frost to begin the week, gradual warmup follows

The week will start on a chilly note, with perhaps some patchy frost in a few spots. But it won’t end that way. Expect temperatures and humidity to climb with each passing day this week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds will set the stage for a chilly night ahead. Temperatures will fall fast after sunset, which is now in the 5 o’clock hour. Morning lows will bottom out near 40° in Baton Rouge. As usual, temperatures will run a bit warmer closer to the coast and a few degrees cooler north of the city. Some spots north of the interstate might briefly dip into the 30s. Such temperatures would support patchy frost. Especially for those in low-lying areas, such as river valleys, or locations along and north of the interstate, it’s a good idea to protect tender tropical plants before heading to bed. That said, widespread frost is not the expectation.

With full sunshine on Monday, temperatures will quickly warm up. The afternoon will be pleasantly mild, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Up Next: Winds will start coming more out of the south beginning Tuesday. This will steadily usher in more warmth and humidity. While the midweek stretch will stay pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s, the warming trend will send highs into the 80s and lows into the 60s by the end of the week. The rising nighttime lows will signal the return of humidity, and it may start to feel a bit muggy as the workweek wraps up. The increase in moisture could also lead to a few foggy starts to the day. This pattern will hold until another cold front comes along, likely sometime on Saturday. Ahead of it, a spotty shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, with a 20% rain chance included for Friday to account for this. Once the front moves through, another dry air mass will settle in, bringing lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

The Tropics: The Atlantic basin looks quiet for the first week of November — no tropical development is expected for the next week.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

