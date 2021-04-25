75°
Sunday morning Bourbon Street shooting injures one
NEW ORLEANS - Another Bourbon street shooting occurred early Sunday morning.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets.
A female victim was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
This event marks the 6th shooting injury reported on Bourbon Street this weekend, following a Saturday shooting that left five injured.
