5 people injured in early Saturday morning shooting on Bourbon Street

3 hours 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, April 24 2021 Apr 24, 2021 April 24, 2021 10:52 AM April 24, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - NOPD are investigating an overnight Saturday shooting on Bourbon street that left five people wounded.

Police arrived on scene of the shooting shortly before 2 am to find the five victims. Four of victims were treated at local hospitals while one was treated at the scene.

A spokesperson with NOPD says the victims' injuries appear to not be life-threatening.

So far, police have no additional information surrounding the incident, and the investigation is on going.

