70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal- The best of the best in 2019 education

3 hours 5 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 February 11, 2020 5:25 AM February 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week on Sunday Journal, audiences will take a look at the best of the best in Louisiana education during 2019. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days