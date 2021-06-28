Sunday Journal: Strike up the band!

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is set to entertain audiences on July 4, 2021 with its annual Independence Day Concert at the EBR Main Library (7711 Goodwood Boulevard).

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will enjoy interviews with select band members to learn more about the its return to the stage following the country's reopening as it heals from the effects of COVID-19.

In addition to this, features of the upcoming concert are discussed.

For more information on the Baton Rouge Concert Band, visit brcb.org

The Sunday, July 4 concert begins at 7 p.m.