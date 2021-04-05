Sunday Journal: Reduce your risk in 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and experts have identified coronary heart disease as the most common type of heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease can lead to an emergency situation known as a heart attack, or myocardial infarction. This is when a blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle, often triggered by a blood clot that blocks blood flow to the heart. Without blood, tissue loses oxygen and dies.

Heart attack symptoms in women typically include uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of the chest and discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach, as well as shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort, and breaking out in a cold sweat, in addition to feeling nausea or lightheadedness.

For men, symptoms of heart attack often include pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in the chest or arms that may spread to the neck, jaw or back, and nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain. Other warning signs are shortness of breath, cold sweat, fatigue, lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.

Though heart attacks may appear to strike anyone at any time, the battle against myocardial infarction and its causes can be won.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will hear from Louisianans who share stories of their personal encounters with this life-threatening health emergency.

In addition to this, Dr. Deepak Thekkoot, a Baton Rouge-based Cardiologist, will provide life-saving information on how to identify the symptoms of coronary heart disease as well as what a person can do to reduce their risk of experiencing a heart attack.