Sunday holiday trek home slows interstates through Baton Rouge

Traffic grinds to a halt at the 10/12 split Sunday just before 11:30 a.m. Picture from a DOTD traffic camera.

BATON ROUGE - The notorious Sunday trek home from the Thanksgiving holiday has started.

Slowdowns started before 11 o'clock Sunday morning and will likely last most of the afternoon. Traffic monitors warned drivers to expect delays on all interstates in the city - I-10, I-110 and I-12.

Baton Rouge Police will work to move accidents and stranded motorists from lanes in an effort to keep traffic moving as best they can. Extra officers will be along the interstates until 7 p.m. Sunday. Last year, the task force handling holiday traffic dealt with 120 incidents on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Already they are busy. Significant slowdowns were reported by 11 on westbound I-10. Drivers slowed to as little as 9 MPH at the 10/12 split.

Monitor traffic speeds and congestion using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology HERE.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz