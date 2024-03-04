74°
SUNDAY CONVERSATION: Ted James speaks with WBRZ about his mayoral run in extended interview
BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana lawmaker Ted James sat down with WBRZ's Bess Casserleigh to discuss his challenging Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in this year's election.
Watch their extended conversation.
