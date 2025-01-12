Sunday AM Forecast: Widespread showers late Sunday

After the sunshine we had had Saturday, the weather is flipping the script once again. Expect mainly cloudy conditions for Sunday, with increasing rain chances as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Today & Tonight: The clouds have arrived, and they will stick with us all day day long. Rain will be hit and miss throughout the daytime hours. Expect any passing showers to be relatively light. Highs will make it to the low to mid 50s. Rain coverage will dramatically increase just after dark, as an area of low pressure makes its closest approach. Showers will stay widespread until about midnight. Coverage will begin to decrease after that point, with just a few lingering showers for the Monday morning commute. Thankfully, severe weather is not a concern with this system. Lightning is unlikely as well, except closer the coast. Rain totals look to be up to 1" for most. Totals might be a bit higher closer to the coast, and lower further north around the state line. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with a bit more sunshine by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures for most of the week will remain below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Conditions begin to change late week into the weekend as our next cold front approaches. Temperatures and rain chances will increase at first, before another big cooldown just beyond the Storm Station 7 day forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.