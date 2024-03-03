Sunday AM Forecast: The chance for heavy rainfall increases tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, but most should generally only pick up light accumulations. The best chance of rain will start tomorrow and with it, the threat of heavy rainfall.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a very warm day. Highs are expected to be near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. As we get into the afternoon, and especially in the evening, isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Although coverage will be limited, these storms will have the chance to produce lightning. If you have outdoor plans today, do not cancel them just yet. Just be prepared to take cover if you do hear thunder. Tonight, lows are expected to get near 66 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Rain coverage is expected to be a lot higher tomorrow. Activity will generally stay more isolated for the first half of the day. Coverage will increase as we get into the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be overnight Monday and early Tuesday. This is when numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Over the course of Monday and Tuesday, heavy rainfall will be possible. Isolated instances of flash flooding can not be ruled out. There will also be a low end threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gust and hail will be the main concerns.

A weak cold front will move through early Wednesday. While temperatures will not fall much, the front will bring in some drier air. This dry air will not last long. Yet another batch of rain is expected closer to Thursday, with the best chances on Friday. By the end of next week, 1-3” of rain is expected. Even though it is far out, a front looks like it will move through early Saturday. If this does occur, it will lower temperatures and cause a nice next weekend weather wise.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.