Sunday AM Forecast: Freezing rain threat today; Extreme Cold Warning tonight

Ice and dangerous cold threaten parts of the region on Sunday as Arctic air surges south. Impacts will vary sharply by location, but travel and safety concerns increase through Sunday night and into early next week.

Today and tonight: Sunday begins unsettled and increasingly dangerous across portions of the area, with rain transitioning to freezing rain north and west of the metro. Areas near and north of I-12, especially Pointe Coupee, East & West Feliciana, and southwest Mississippi, face the greatest risk for ice accumulation as temperatures fall to or below freezing. Farther south, rain remains mostly liquid through much of the day, but temperatures drop quickly behind a strong cold front late afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds develop behind the front, rapidly ushering in bitterly cold air Sunday night. An Extreme Cold WARNING will be in effect.

Up Next: Sunday night through Tuesday morning will be the coldest stretch, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s and wind chills near zero at times. Even areas that avoid icing on Sunday may deal with hard freezes and dangerous cold. Any ice that forms will be slow to melt, especially north of the I-10/12 corridor. A gradual warmup begins Tuesday afternoon, but freezing mornings may linger into midweek.

What to look out for: Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with freezing rain the primary concern.

Extreme Cold Warnings are in place as wind chills drop into the single digits and teens. Black ice may develop Sunday evening and overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses. Power outages, dangerous travel, and threats to life and infrastructure are possible where ice and extreme cold overlap.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.