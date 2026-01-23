School districts, universities announce schedule changes, closures ahead of severe winter weather

BATON ROUGE — Due to this weekend's winter weather, various school systems have announced remote learning for Monday, Jan. 26.

The following schools shifted their schedules due to the possibility of icy road conditions and power outages:

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

- Diocese of Baton Rouge: Sacred Heart of Jesus School students will work from home on Monday; teachers will send home packets or assignments. St. Jude the Apostle Catholic School, St. Jean Vianney Catholic School and St. Joseph's Academy will be closed Monday.

- East Baton Rouge Parish School District students will not report to school in person on Monday. Teachers will provide assignments and learning activities for students to complete at home, and families should monitor school and teacher communications for specific instructions.

- Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy will have asynchronous learning on Monday; K-5 students without Chromebooks will be sent home with assignments to complete

- Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired students will remain home until Tuesday and participate in virtual learning on Monday.

- St. George International School will be closed on Monday

- St. George Academy will be closed for K-5 grade students, and 6-12 students will have virtual learning on Monday





WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

- The Christian Academy of Louisiana in Addis will operate remotely on Monday

ST. MARY PARISH

- St. Mary Parish Public Schools announced all parish schools will be closed on Monday.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

- Southern University's Baton Rouge campus will be remote on Monday, and campus dining services will be available in Dunn Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

