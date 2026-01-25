37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thousands of Louisiana residents experiencing power outages due to winter storm

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — According to reports, over 100,000 people across Louisiana are experiencing power outages as the winter storm moves through the region. 

Entergy reported that over 55,000 customers are currently without power in the state as the cold weather continues to move in. 

The largest outage is in Ouachita Parish, where over 38,000 residents are without power. Other parishes strongly impacted by outages include De Soto, Sabine, Vernon, Red River, East Carroll and West Carroll parishes.

The freezing temperatures combined with the rainy weather have the potential to affect power, as ice accumulation may damage power lines or cause tree limbs to fall onto the lines. 

President Donald Trump approved state of emergency declarations for several states on Saturday, including Louisiana, to aid local government efforts in providing emergency services during the storm.

Local warming shelters have opened up around the state to provide residents with a safe place to stay as the weather passes over.

Click here to see a list of shelters in the area.

Learn more about this weekend's winter weather from the WBRZ Storm Station here.

