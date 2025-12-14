Sunday AM forecast: Falling temperatures today; Dangerous cold tonight

Rain is moving on as a powerful cold front sweeps through south Louisiana. Temperatures fall sharply starting this morning, setting the stage for the coldest air of the season tonight. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect with dangerous wind chills and a widespread freeze arriving overnight and persisting into Monday morning.

Today and tonight: Sunday starts unsettled and blustery. Clouds will hang on during the morning where temperatures will start in the 50s. Even with sunshine returning, temperatures steadily fall through the afternoon as strong northerly winds develop.

By late afternoon and evening, temperatures slide through the 40s and into the 30s, with winds increasing to 15–25 mph and higher gusts at times. Tonight will be sharply colder as arctic air pours in. Lows fall into the mid 20s across much of the Baton Rouge metro, with lower 20s possible in outlying northern parishes. Gusty winds will drive wind chills into the teens and lower 20s overnight.

Up Next: Monday remains cold and blustery, despite sunshine. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the upper 40s to near 50, with wind chills remaining uncomfortable much of the day. Winds gradually ease late Monday.

A rapid warmup follows as high pressure slides east and onshore flow returns. Tuesday rebounds into the 60s, and by Wednesday highs approach or reach 70 degrees across the Capital Area. The remainder of the week stays mostly dry, with only minimal rain chances late week and increasing humidity returning by midweek.

What to look out for: The most impactful weather arrives tonight through Monday morning. A widespread freeze is expected across the Baton Rouge area, with several hours below freezing likely. Gusty north winds will push wind chills into the teens and 20s, creating dangerous cold exposure conditions. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect, and some northern locations may approach more severe cold thresholds. Residents should take precautions to protect pets, pipes, plants, and anyone spending extended time outdoors.

