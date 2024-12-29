Sunday AM Forecast: Done with severe weather, much nicer conditions follow

Thankfully, there is no severe weather threat in the foreseeable future for the Capital Area. We will experience nice conditions all of next week, including a temperature drop for the start of 2025!

Today & Tonight: This morning, we are starting off with cooler temperatures and some clouds over some portions of the area. Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s, with most of the cloud cover clearing out. In the overnight hours, lows will make it to the lower 50s. Patchy areas of fog will be possible.

Up Next: Above average will be a theme for the rest of 2024. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and it won't feel as sticky out there. Clouds will mix into skies at times but no more precipitation is in the forecast. A stronger cold front will blow through on New Year's Eve with cooler air to follow and begin 2025. Highs will head back into the 60s.

– Balin

