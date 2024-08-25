Sunday AM Forecast: back to the humidity and daily rain chances for the foreseeable future

Unfortunately, the mugginess is back! The increase in moisture will lead to daily rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Today & Tonight: The air now has that usual summertime feel to it. Although it will feel humid today, humidity values will be lower than we saw earlier this month. That means no heat alerts, as peak feels-like temperatures will be near 104 degrees. Highs will be in the mid 90's under mostly cloudy skies. Rain is returning to the forecast, with about 30-40% of the viewing area picking up measurable rainfall. Although there will be a few showers around for the first half of the day, the best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Tonight, lows will be near 75 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: A typical summer-like pattern will take over the capital area next week. Daily pop up storms will be possible, with coverage increasing as we head later in the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's, with lows in the mid to upper 70's. Humidity values will stay elevated, but as of now, it looks as though we should stay right at, or just below advisory criteria.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

