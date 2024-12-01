Sunday AM Forecast: 30's through Tuesday, changes arrive by mid-week

Highs in the 60's, with lows in the 30's will continue through Tuesday. By the middle of next week, temperatures will begin to warm, with rain chances increasing as well.

Today & Tonight: After a cold morning start in the 30's, get ready for some pleasant and seasonable daytime conditions. Highs will get into the upper 60's under sunny skies. Overall, a perfect day for any outdoor plans or activities. Temperatures will rapidly drop after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 30's under clear skies. Frost will be possible along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. A light freeze cannot be ruled out along the state line and in southern Mississippi.

Up Next: Temperatures will overall be unchanged through Tuesday of next week. Lows will remain in the 30's, with highs in the 60's. Changes will start to be noticed by Wednesday. Moisture will begin to increase ahead of a low pressure system with an associated warm front. This will increase temperatures, as well as rain chances. Some uncertainty starts to be introduced by the end of the week. There are signs of another cold front that could bring our temperatures down once again. Expect some changes in the extended forecast in the coming days.





The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially comes to and end on Saturday.

-- Balin

