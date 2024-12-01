Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: 30's through Tuesday, changes arrive by mid-week
Highs in the 60's, with lows in the 30's will continue through Tuesday. By the middle of next week, temperatures will begin to warm, with rain chances increasing as well.
Today & Tonight: After a cold morning start in the 30's, get ready for some pleasant and seasonable daytime conditions. Highs will get into the upper 60's under sunny skies. Overall, a perfect day for any outdoor plans or activities. Temperatures will rapidly drop after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 30's under clear skies. Frost will be possible along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. A light freeze cannot be ruled out along the state line and in southern Mississippi.
Up Next: Temperatures will overall be unchanged through Tuesday of next week. Lows will remain in the 30's, with highs in the 60's. Changes will start to be noticed by Wednesday. Moisture will begin to increase ahead of a low pressure system with an associated warm front. This will increase temperatures, as well as rain chances. Some uncertainty starts to be introduced by the end of the week. There are signs of another cold front that could bring our temperatures down once again. Expect some changes in the extended forecast in the coming days.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
Trending News
The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially comes to and end on Saturday.
-- Balin
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football...
-
Black Friday: What time do stores open?
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated