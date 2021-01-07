Sun Halo spotted in Baton Rouge

A sun halo was spotted in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Similar to a rainbow, a sun halo occurs when the ice cloud particles reflect the sun's light in a very faint rainbow spectrum in a circle around the sun.

In order to see one, the clouds must be composed of ice. The temperature in the atmosphere decreases with height. Clouds close to the surface are typically made up of liquid water. Very high clouds can form in sub-freezing temperatures and be completely made of ice.

Additionally, the clouds need to be thin enough to see the light reflecting from the ground.

There are many different kinds of halos and halos can also be seen around the moon at night if all the same conditions are present.

Photo Credit: Judah Santiago

See something cool in the sky? Take a picture and send it to us: weather@wbrz.com