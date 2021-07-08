Subway revamps menu, plans to give away free sandwiches

One of the nation's most popular fast food chains is hoping win back customers who may have been dismayed by a recent New York Times report that claimed no actual tuna was found in the restaurant's tuna sandwich.

Subway came under fire when the aforementioned New York Times article reported that a laboratory analysis of its tuna sandwiches concluded that, "No amplifiable tuna DNA was present.”

In the wake of this report and a shift in food culture trends towards more natural and easily identifiable ingredients, Subway officials decided to make changes that might reel in former customers and capture the attention of potential Millenial and Gen Z foodies.

According to CNN, the 55-year-old fast-food chain is now revamping its menu with a series of significant changes.

Beginning July 13, Subways across the U.S. will offer nearly a dozen new or improved ingredients, as well as ten re-imagined sandwiches.

The new menu will feature tweaked recipes for the chain's Italian and multigrain breads, as well as new sandwich toppings. Among the new toppings are smashed avocado, BelGioioso’s fresh mozzarella, and a parmesan vinaigrette.

Subway's bacon, turkey, and ham will also be updated. Bacon will now be hickory-smoked, while the restaurant's turkey and ham will be sliced more thinly. The chain is also bringing back past items like rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef.

The day before the big launch, nearly half of Subway’s U.S. locations will close their restaurants at 6 p.m. (local time) to prepare.

Additionally, on July 13, Subway is planning to give away up to 1 million sandwiches for free from 10 a.m. to noon (local time).

Ironically, one major change that many former customers may have been expecting is not going to happen; Subway’s tuna sandwich will not be changed.

The New York Times' test that may have played a role in Subway's decision to change its menu was conducted months after a lawsuit was filed against the restaurant chain.

The lawsuit claimed the sandwich chain uses “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna.”

Their claims appeared to be supported by independent lab tests that suggested the mysterious ingredients were “blended” to “imitate” the appearance of tuna.