Students to rally Monday after LSUPD comments on campus sexual assaults

BATON ROUGE- A group of LSU students will rally Monday afternoon after LSU Police Spokesperson Lt. Kevin Scott made comments about campus sexual assault statistics in an article by the LSU Daily Reville last Wednesday.



In the article it states that the number of sexual assaults reported on campus increased on home game days.



LSUPD Spokesperson Lt. Scott was quoted in the article about the national averages of rapes on college campuses and compared it to the statistics at LSU.



“If you surveyed 100 girls, or 1,000 female students on LSU’s campus, will you really see one in five that say they’ve been sexually assaulted, if they’re really being honest?” Scott said. “Is that accurate? I mean, look at the numbers.”



The comments caused a strong reaction among some students who met last Wednesday to plan a response rally.



“On Wednesday LSU PD Spokesperson Lt. Scott made unsupported claims which insinuate that the women of LSU might be engaging in lying about surviving sexual assaults/rapes on campus,” the group’s Facebook page called “LSU Survivors: Response Rally” states.



It states the group is responding to “these hurtful and heinous comments.”



Scott released a statement through LSU on Wednesday night after the article was published:



“Regarding my quote in The Daily Reveille, I feel compelled to explain to the LSU community that the quote, and the way it was used, was not at all what was intended in my conversation with the student reporter. As a police officer, former investigator, and someone who has worked with survivors of all types of crimes, including sexual assault, I would never question the honesty of a victim. In fact, I have worked throughout my career to encourage the reporting of such crimes and to make the LSU campus a safer place for all. In our conversation, the reporter asked about research regarding sexual assaults on college campuses. My comments were meant to address the challenges of getting survivors to come forward and report these crimes; they were not meant to question their honesty."



The group says that it will “discuss the facts of sexual assault and the effect of these words” at the rally.



The rally will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. in the LSU Student Union.