Students borrowing laptops to finish classes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE- Teachers at Southeast Middle school in Baton Rouge are taking the extra steps to make sure their students continue to learn while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many students are expected to keep up with their work online, however, some do not have access to the technology.

Teachers and faculty at Southeast Magnet Middle have set up a drive-thru service to solve this issue, handing out Chromebook computers to students while wearing personal protection equipment.

"Today, we're doing our first step of our 'distance learning roll-out' and that is making sure that every child has a device at home," Principal Amber Boyd said.

The computers students had access to in class are now available for pickup, fully loaded with the software needed to keep up with the lessons they would be learning at school.

Even with the tools necessary to complete the work from a distance, not all students are fond of the idea.

"it's not that easy because I won't be with my teachers and I won't be able to understand everything," a student in the drive-thru line said.

Principal Boyd says if students or parents have questions, all teachers will have live chat hours available online.

Faculty and staff at Southeast Middle handed out at least 400 devices Monday.

Teachers say they are also learning along the way as this experience is new for them, too.

For those parents without transportation to pick up the computers, teachers delivered the devices to their homes.