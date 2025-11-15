Students at St. John School in Plaquemine are giving back this holiday season with a food drive

PLAQUEMINE - Elementary students at St. John School in Plaquemine are giving back to the community this holiday season with a food drive.

Students spent the last two weeks filling up boxes and hallways across the campus with non-perishable food items.

So far, the school has collected over 3,000 pounds of food to donate to the local food bank and to families who need extra support this Thanksgiving.

"It's important to show kids, especially those that come here who have a lot of blessings, that they are very lucky and we have to take what we have to share with others," Assistant Principal Lisa Morel said.

Faculty said the event helped to teach the kids about the importance of giving back.

The high school plans to collect donations to gift families in need during the Christmas holiday.