Stubborn clouds pinch temperatures, slow clearing expected

The vernal equinox, or astronomical start of spring, occurs on Saturday morning at 4:37am. Two hours of daylight will be added between then and June 20.

Next 24 Hours: Stubborn clouds will persist overnight. These will affect overnight low temperatures in holding them up by a few degrees. Thermometers are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s but if any areas get some temporary clearing, a quick drop to the low 40s is possible. The opposite will be true on Saturday as the pesky deck will linger. High temperatures could be limited to the low 60s, however, some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon may allow a touch of warming into the mid 60s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10mph.

Up Next: Sunday will start in the 40s but then run at 70 degrees due to mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern will transition on Monday, getting warmer with increasing clouds. A rainy period will begin on Tuesday. At this time, the ingredients are not very favorable for severe thunderstorms but it is too early to rule that out, especially given the time of year. More likely, some downpours are possible leading to street and poor drainage flooding. The pattern will remain unsettled for much of next week. Expect temperatures to be at or above average. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The overnight temperature forecast is a bit tricky due to the persistent stratus cloud deck. A low level trough has caused cool air to become trapped close to the surface, maintaining the clouds and squeezing temperature ranges. The axis of the trough is expected to push east on Saturday which will finally allow some drier air to mix out the clouds. Any additional sunshine will guide thermometers across 60 degrees. A weak upper level ridge will start to build over the region on Sunday leading to mainly clear skies and warming temperatures. Highs should return to the 70s Sunday or Monday. Another unsettled pattern will emerge by Tuesday of next week. A broad upper level trough will be parked over the Midwest leaving the central Gulf Coast on the active, eastern side of the system. Advancing Gulf moisture due to southeast winds will work with deep southwesterly flow in the atmosphere to prime the region for widespread showers and thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will make Tuesday especially wet. Fortunately, the parameters for severe weather look lower than the most recent storm system. One or two more rounds may occur Wednesday and/or Thursday before the system finally flushes east of the region.

--Josh

