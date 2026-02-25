Stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard closed near Mall of Louisiana after reports of truck leaking fluid

BATON ROUGE — A stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana is shut down following reports of a truck leaking fluid on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department, a shelter-in-place order was established within a half mile of the hazardous materials incident. , which was reported at 6230 Bluebonnet.

Bluebonnet is shut down from the interstate to Picardy Avenue.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat, Baton Rouge Police, Baton Rouge EMS and the Department of Environmental Quality also responded to the incident.