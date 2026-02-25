Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent announces retirement plans after decades-long career

AMITE — Longtime Tangipahoa Parish School System Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced her plans to retire, ending an education career spanning five decades.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Stilley's contract was extended through early January of 2027, her ninth year as superintendent, her office tells WBRZ.

Her last day will be Jan. 10, ending her career the same month in which it started in the late 1980s.

Throughout her time as superintendent, Stilley said she has served more than 20,000 students and 3,600 employees.

"Between now and January 2027, my full commitment remains on ensuring a strong, stable transition that positions the district for continued success," Stilley said in a statement.

She added that, following her retirement, she will take time to focus on "family, faith and opportunities to support public education in new ways."