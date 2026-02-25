Louisiana school officials granted waiver from certain U.S. Department of Education requirements

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana school officials said Wednesday the U.S. Department of Education has approved waivers that will let it carry over federal funding from one year to the next and broaden how the state can use money tied to student support and academic enrichment.

The Ed-Flex program was created in 1999 and reauthorized in 2015. Last year, the federal agency encouraged states to seek waivers from rules governing how federal money is used. Louisiana officials said the move allows the state to "move faster" while reducing bureaucracy.

Ed-Flex is shorthand for the Education Flexibility Program.

Through the 2029-30 school year, Louisiana can allow public school districts to carry over more than 15 percent of Title I funds from one year to the next without seeking federal approval. Title I programs eligible for waivers include a state's basic education effort, the education of migratory children and programs targeting children who are neglected, delinquent or "at risk."

Louisiana also was given increased flexibility over Title IV funds, student support money for items like technology.

Louisiana must demonstrate to federal regulators annually how the waivers are impacting student performance.

“This authority allows educators to focus more on advancing student achievement and less on navigating administrative requirements,” state Education Secretary Cade Brumley said in a statement. “It gives school systems greater discretion to direct federal resources where they can have the greatest impact on Louisiana students and teachers.”

At the time the Education Department asked states to apply, 11 states already had Ed-Flex waivers in place: Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin.