Gonzales man sentenced to 25 years in prison after inappropriately touching young girl

February 24, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A man found guilty of inappropriately touching a juvenile was sentenced to 25 years in state prison. 

According to 23rd District Attorney Rick Babin, 59-year-old Timothy Callender was sentenced to a quarter-century behind bars, with credit for time served.

Callender was arrested in August 2022 after Ascension Parish deputies learned that he had inappropriately touched a girl. He was also found to have been engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct with the girl on multiple occasions. 

On Nov. 18, 2025, Callender pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile, as well as indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13. 

