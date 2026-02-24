50°
Gonzales man sentenced to 25 years in prison after inappropriately touching young girl
GONZALES — A man found guilty of inappropriately touching a juvenile was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.
According to 23rd District Attorney Rick Babin, 59-year-old Timothy Callender was sentenced to a quarter-century behind bars, with credit for time served.
Callender was arrested in August 2022 after Ascension Parish deputies learned that he had inappropriately touched a girl. He was also found to have been engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct with the girl on multiple occasions.
On Nov. 18, 2025, Callender pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile, as well as indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.
