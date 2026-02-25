Berwick, Patterson fire departments put out fire at apartment complex along Wedell Street in Patterson

PATTERSON — The Berwick Fire Department assisted the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department in putting out a fire along Wedell Street in Patterson.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m., happened in the 100 block of Wedell. Firefighters arrived to find the single-story apartment complex with heavy fire overtaking multiple units across two separate buildings.

Crews attacked fires in the attics of both buildings to stop the spread of the fire.

The fire was contained by 9:26 p.m., but crews did not leave the scene until around 12:31 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Patterson Fire officials said.